Grab some Suns-inspired drinks at Luana's Coffee and Beer in Phoenix

The latest draw is the play on the Milwaukee mascot featuring the three main superstars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and CP3.

PHOENIX — Suns fans are still going to "Rally the Valley" despite Sunday night's tough loss to the Bucks. As we wait for Game 4 on Wednesday night, fans across the Valley look to show off their Suns pride in a variety of ways.

Even while drinking a cup of coffee!

Luana's Coffee and Beer in Phoenix has several Suns-inspired drinks and fun memorabilia for customers to enjoy. The latest draw is the play on the Milwaukee mascot featuring the three main superstars, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and CP3.

The shop took to Instagram to share a picture of their latest creation.

Luana's is located at 3rd Avenue and McDowell and has a Suns-themed basketball court and opens daily at 7:30 a.m.

Be sure to check out the Phoenix staple next time you're looking for a cup of java.

How are you cheering on the Suns this week? Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12.

12 Sports on YouTube