Ducey calls on Arizonans to fill out U.S. Census

PHOENIX — Arizonans have 13 days left to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census. It's an opportunity, and civil requirement, that only comes once every 10 years.

That count dictates how much state and federal money is allocated to public resources.

Gov. Doug Ducey made a final push to encourage Arizonans to participate Thursday morning.

“If you haven’t yet filled out your census, do it now. You matter and you deserve to be counted,” Ducey said.

He was joined by census officials and local leaders who want every person in Arizona to be counted. The government said that all the info shared on the census, including citizenship status will be kept private.

“We’re going to count all people in Arizona,” said Ducey.

So far, almost 90% of Arizonans have finished the quick process online, by phone, or by mail. But the goal is to get everyone to participate because the count is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated. That includes health care, affordable housing, transportation, education and more.

Census workers have been hosting events to make sure communities that are often under-counted fill it out. Thursday morning census workers got creative in the West Valley. They passed out food and census info to people who are low-income while reminding them what’s at stake.

“It helps to allocate resources to the communities. It helps political representation,” said Mabel Leal, a partnership specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau.

The federal government extended the census deadline back in July because of the pandemic. Ducey didn’t indicate that he will ask the president to consider another extension when asked today.