A very special group of school and government leaders is making history in Tolleson.

For the first time in Tolleson history, the mayor, both school superintendents and both school board presidents are not only women, they’re Latina women!

This is how rare this is:

As little as about 34 percent of board members are female, let alone female presidents, according to the National School Boards Association.

And about 23 percent of school superintendents are women, according to ASAA The School Superintendents Association.

The percentage is even less for female mayors, about 19 percent, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

And all of these numbers shrink significantly when you also factor in ethnicity.

Watch the video in the player above to meet these incredible leaders during a classroom visit at Tolleson Union High School as they inspire the next generation.

© 2018 KPNX