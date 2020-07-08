Gov. Doug Ducey appeals ruling over Arizona gyms reopening

Gyms are currently set to be closed until at least Monday, after Ducey extended executive orders that closed gyms, movie theaters, bars, water parks and tubing.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is appealing a ruling after a judge ordered the state to provide a way for gyms to apply to reopen their facilities.

Ducey filed a notice of appeal and a motion to delay enforcement of the judge's ruling, which came down earlier this week.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason had ruled that "fitness centers must be provided a prompt opportunity to apply for reopening."

Gyms are currently set to be closed until at least Monday, after Ducey extended executive orders that closed gyms, movie theaters, bars, water parks and tubing.

Mountainside Fitness and EOS Fitness were plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against Ducey. Mountainside Fitness has already announced plans to reopen gyms on Tuesday.

The ruling was announced on Tuesday. As of Friday morning, Arizona Department of Health Services had on its website that "forms where entities can attest they are in compliance with issued ADHS guidance related to COVID-19 business operations are being developed."

Mountainside Fitness had previously filed for a restraining order against Ducey's initial June 29 orders, but lost the decision.