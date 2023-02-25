'Very serious injuries': 2 dead, 11 hospitalized after truck hits bicyclist group in Goodyear

Police said that the driver, an adult male, remained on scene and cooperated with detectives.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Multiple bicyclists suffered severe injuries, and two people were killed after a pickup truck crashed into the group they were traveling with, Goodyear police said.

The crash happened early Saturday morning near the Cotton Lane Bridge over MC85 in Goodyear.

Police said a woman died on scene and a man was transported to an area hospital, where he also died.

Authorities said 11 other cyclists were hospitalized following the incident.

Victims were taken to three different hospital with various injuries. Police said that multiple bicyclists suffered "very severe injuries."

Police have not released the identities of the deceased or the driver at this time. The driver was identified as an adult man, and police said that he remained on scene to cooperate with officers.

It is currently unknown if speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

12News spoke with Goodyear Police, who had this message.

"I think our message to cyclists and motorists pay attention to what's around you on the road, this is certainly the time when there are a lot of cyclists enjoying the weather and drivers need to share the road."

The circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation, and Cotton Lane is closed in both directions from Estrella Parkway to MC85.

Goodyear Police Traffic Alert

Due to a serious injury crash involving a large group of bicyclists, Cotton Lane is closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC85 while police investigate. Please use alternate routes. This closure will last several hours. pic.twitter.com/FYt1cbrRyS — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) February 25, 2023

By law drivers must give at least three feet of space to cyclists.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

