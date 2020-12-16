Goodyear teen wins national pageant title

Wearing her brand-new crown, Peyton Stuewe reflects on her recent accomplishment of winning the National All-American Miss Jr. Teen title.

PHOENIX — A Goodyear teen brings home a national title in the National American Miss pageant system.

One of Peyton Stuewe's biggest goals in 2021 was to help raise awareness for kids with hidden disabilities like her brother Teegan who has epilepsy and a number of other medical issues.

Wearing her brand-new crown, the 15-year-old reflects on her recent accomplishment of winning the National All-American Miss Jr. Teen title.

“I feel like a princess every time I put it on,” she said. “I’m just kind of floating on this little cloud.”

Peyton recently traveled to Orlando, Florida for the big competition.

“I competed for Miss title, the title of National All-American Miss Junior Teen, and to my surprise and I’m so overjoyed with so much happiness that I took home the title,” said Stuewe. “I won.”

But it wasn’t without a lot of hard work. The competition was stiff.

“My division was so hard,” she said. “There are so many amazing and talented girls that I was up there with.”

The judges looking 4 at specific things, including a community involvement project.

“My little brother got diagnosed with hydrocephalus when he was five and then a few months later after, a few brain surgeries, ended up being diagnosed with epilepsy,” said Stuewe. ”I chose a really great organization from here in Arizona called Hope Kids. My little brother is a hope kid and I have been working with them for years, so I decided to do my whole community involved project surrounded throughout hope kids.”

Other categories include a personal introduction speech, a one-on-one interview with each judge and formal wear.

“You wear your big pretty gown on stage and you walk and you get to be all poised and pretty and truly feel like a princess,” she said.

And while Peyton is definitely a beauty, she says this pageant is about much more than appearance.

“They really don’t care what you look like,” she said. “I mean it’s really about how you present yourself.”

So with her new sash and trophy in hand, this community volunteer at CCV, Phoenix Children's Hospital and Hope kids of Arizona is ready to take on her next mission.

“Leaving an impact is such a big deal to me,” she said.

Peyton hopes to inspire young girls to reach for the stars throughout the upcoming year.

“Whether she has a crown and sash on or not,” said Stuewe.

Peyton will be traveling to a lot of the state pageants across the country this summer, so she will definitely have a full calendar.

Eventually, she would like to compete for miss Arizona Teen USA and Miss Arizona USA.