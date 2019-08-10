Goodyear's chief of police and deputy police chief were placed on leave Monday because of recent allegations of "impropriety," according to city officials.

City officials said in a statement Monday that Police Chief Jerry Geier and Deputy Chief Justin Hughes were placed on paid administrative leave.

The city did not specify what exactly the allegations against them are.

Two other police department employees had also recently been placed on leave because of allegations of wrongdoing, the statement added.

"Placing these employees on leave is important in order to provide the neutral environment and support needed while outside counsel reviews the situation.

The city of Goodyear values the public’s trust and takes these types of accusations seriously, and is committed to conducting a thorough review."

This story will be updated when we learn more.