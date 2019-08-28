GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police said they located the family of a young boy who was found by officers early Wednesday.

The boy was described by police as an African-American boy, about 1 to 2 years old, about 25 to 30 pounds and 2-and-a-half feet tall.

A photo of the boy wasn't released by police.

He was found in the area of 167th Drive and Fillmore Street around 9:30 a.m.

Goodyear police said the family was found around 2:30 p.m.

A young boy was found by Gilbert police in the area of Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road on Wednesday, but his parents were found shortly after.

No other details were immediately released.