GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The police chief of Goodyear is not allowed to do his job right now and instead must stay home while he is under investigation.

The City of Goodyear has hired outside attorneys to investigate allegations of impropriety involving Chief Geier and three others in the police department.

The police force in one of the Valley's fastest-growing cities will be without its boss for an unknown amount of time as the City conducts an investigation.

12 News has no knowledge of whether there is any merit to the complaints or what they involve.

Community members are expressing faith in the process.

"We're all citizens here and we all have to be treated equally no matter what position you are in, so I think that's the only fair thing to do for our community,” said Danny Vasquez, a Goodyear resident.

Brimelda Amavizca, who also lives in Goodyear, said, "It doesn't matter what position you have. No one is above the law, so everybody has to be investigated."

A spokesperson for the city said they are withholding details of the allegations for now, which involve Chief Jerry Geier, Deputy Chief Justin Hughes, a third police officer and an administrative employee.

City spokesperson Tammy Vo said, "Placing these employees on leave is important in order to provide the neutral environment and support needed while outside counsel reviews the situation."

The investigation was prompted by written complaints of multiple allegations lodged against the four.

Geier became Goodyear's police chief in 2012, today leading a department of 115 sworn officers.

The neighboring Police Department of Buckeye saw its chief suspended 40 hours in an investigation that just wrapped up this past summer. That chief was found to have allowed crime stats to be falsified.

