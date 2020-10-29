Goodyear police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities need the public's help finding a missing boy from Goodyear.

The Goodyear Police Department said Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home on Wednesday.

The group home was located near Indian School Road and Bullard Avenue.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Jesse has medical issues and takes medication, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-2 tall boy, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jesse was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black socks and no shoes.

Please contact Goodyear Police Investigations Unit at (623) 882-7293.