Goodyear police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Authorities need the public's help finding a missing boy from Goodyear.
The Goodyear Police Department said Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home on Wednesday.
The group home was located near Indian School Road and Bullard Avenue.
He was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Jesse has medical issues and takes medication, police said.
He was described as a 5-foot-2 tall boy, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jesse was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black socks and no shoes.
Please contact Goodyear Police Investigations Unit at (623) 882-7293.