Goodyear police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Credit: Goodyear Police Department

Authorities need the public's help finding a missing boy from Goodyear. 

The Goodyear Police Department said Jesse Leyva was reported missing from a group home on Wednesday. 

The group home was located near Indian School Road and Bullard Avenue. 

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Jesse has medical issues and takes medication, police said. 

He was described as a 5-foot-2 tall boy, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Jesse was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black socks and no shoes.

Please contact Goodyear Police Investigations Unit at (623) 882-7293.