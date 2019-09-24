GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The City of Goodyear has taken a step toward combating the so-called vaping epidemic after the city council passed an ordinance Monday night.

The measure was passed unanimously and will prevent retailers from selling vaping and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Previously, retailers could sell to anyone 18 and older.

RELATED: Report: Walmart ending e-cigarette sales

The ordinance also extends the city's smoking location restrictions to vaping. These products will not be allowed in city buildings or vehicles, parks and trails, and enclosed public places. Vaping will also be prohibited at schools.

"While it may not make everyone happy, it will help make Goodyear safe and that's what matters most," Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord said.

ASK A DOCTOR: What to know about vaping after 6 American deaths

The fine for an individual found guilty of violating the new city code includes $500 for the first violation. $1,000 for the second with a 24-month period, and $2,500 for the third within a 24-month period. The city says an enterprise found guilty will be guilty of a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of no more than $20,000.

According to city officials, Goodyear is the first city in the Valley to pass such an ordinance.

There is, however, a 90-day grace period. During that time, the city will run an educational campaign aimed at giving local businesses a heads up.

READ: Three cases of vaping-related respiratory illness reported in Arizona

This all comes during what the Arizona Department of Health Services has called a national outbreak of vaping related illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports in the past year the use of e-cigarettes by middle schoolers spiked 48%. And in high schoolers, it is up 78%.

RELATED: Vaping illness count tops 500 as FDA reveals criminal investigation

In Arizona, there have been at least three cases of vaping illnesses. Fortunately, those guys recovered but people in other parts of the country haven't been so lucky.



