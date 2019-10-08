GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A Fry's Food Store located at 16380 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear is recalling over-the-counter deli meats sold on Thursday Aug. 8 from 6:50 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to possible contamination with human blood borne pathogens.

Fry's said the issue was discovered the next day on Aug. 9 when the company did an audit of food safety procedures at the deli.

These are the items being recalled include the following:

Boar’s Head:

Smoke Master Smoked Ham

London Broil Roast Beef

Oven Gold Skinless Turkey

Ever Roast Chicken Breast

Beef Bologna

Low Salt Deluxe Ham

No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey

Private Selection:

Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast

Angus Roast Beef

Hickory Smoked Pepper Turkey Breast

Wild Flower Honey Turkey Breast

Golden Brown Turkey Breast

Choice Corned Beef

Black Forest Ham

Choice Beef Pastrami

Buffalo Chicken Breast

Maple Ham

Imported Polish Ham

Honey Cured Ham

Pepperoni

No reports of illness or injury have been reported. Those concerned of an illness should contact their healthcare provider, Fry's says.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions can contact Fry’s Food Stores at 1-800-576-4377