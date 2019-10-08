GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A Fry's Food Store located at 16380 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear is recalling over-the-counter deli meats sold on Thursday Aug. 8 from 6:50 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to possible contamination with human blood borne pathogens.
Fry's said the issue was discovered the next day on Aug. 9 when the company did an audit of food safety procedures at the deli.
These are the items being recalled include the following:
Boar’s Head:
Smoke Master Smoked Ham
London Broil Roast Beef
Oven Gold Skinless Turkey
Ever Roast Chicken Breast
Beef Bologna
Low Salt Deluxe Ham
No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey
Private Selection:
Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast
Angus Roast Beef
Hickory Smoked Pepper Turkey Breast
Wild Flower Honey Turkey Breast
Golden Brown Turkey Breast
Choice Corned Beef
Black Forest Ham
Choice Beef Pastrami
Buffalo Chicken Breast
Maple Ham
Imported Polish Ham
Honey Cured Ham
Pepperoni
No reports of illness or injury have been reported. Those concerned of an illness should contact their healthcare provider, Fry's says.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers who have questions can contact Fry’s Food Stores at 1-800-576-4377