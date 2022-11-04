Goodyear fires police lieutenant for improper death investigations

The city announced Monday that Lt. Dwayne Pollard's termination had been upheld after an independent hearing officer reviewed the evidence against him.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Goodyear police lieutenant's termination has been upheld after an independent hearing officer found the city had cause to fire him over how he handled death investigations.

The city said Monday that Lt. Dwayne Pollard's termination had been sustained after Goodyear fired the officer last November for violating the city's policies.

According to the city, Pollard improperly examined deceased individuals in a way that wasn't consistent with the police department's standards.

Up to 11 natural death investigations were found to have been potentially mishandled by Pollard, city officials said. The city's policies only allow for a medical examiner to move, handle, search, or remove a deceased person.

“Pollard’s actions are not a reflection of the integrity shown every day by the hard-working men and women in my department,” said Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez in a statement.

Pollard's termination was recently upheld by an independent hearing officer who reviewed the facts and evidence against the officer.

The city said Pollard's case was sent to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which determined that Pollard did not engage in any criminal activity and did not violate any state statutes.

Goodyear police have since referred all its officers to attend refresher training administered by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office in natural death scene procedures.

The department has been plagued by several personnel issues in recent years, including the termination of former Police Chief Jerry Geier in 2019.

