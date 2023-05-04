Goodyear firefighter still fighting insurance company to cover cancer treatments

Goodyear Firefighter Gilbert Aguirre has been battling both cancer and an insurance company for eight years, trying to get the financial help he feels he's owed.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — Firefighters from across the country came out in droves Wednesday in Phoenix to fight for one of their own.

"We need justice for Gilbert, we need it now," one of them said.

Goodyear Firefighter Gilbert Aguirre has been battling both cancer and an insurance company for eight years, trying to get the financial help that he feels he's owed.

There was an incredible outpouring of support for Aguirre and other firefighters battling the loopholes of a law that continue to be revised for those who risk their lives to save ours.

Fellow firefighters like Edward Kelly, the general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said they're keeping an oath to any brother or sister of the department.

"We die for strangers so we're sure as hell going to fight for each other, keep fighting Gilbert, we got your back," he said at the podium.

Dozens of different crews showed up to support the longtime firefighter. To say, he was touched is an understatement.

"It's been a long hard eight years -- first dealing with my health, trying to stay healthy, and trying to continue to live for my wife and family, my kids," he explained.

Aguirre has been undergoing chemotherapy for chronic myeloid leukemia since 2015, while also battling medical bills. He wanted a workman’s compensation to cover it but was denied.

"I have to go get checked every three months and it's a medication that's really expensive that I have to stay on as a maintenance dose," he added.

He then took the insurance company to court. Throughout his fight, Aguirre was also advocating for his fellow firefighters who are now advocating for him, hoping CopperPoint Insurance Company would pay out.

Their hope is that CopperPoint Insurance does what fire crews believe is the right thing.

"Ultimately, the people of Goodyear pay CopperPoint, as the provider to cover their members, to cover their employees, and he's being denied it and it's wrong," Kelly added.

Judges have already ruled that CopperPoint was right in the decision to deny coverage. CopperPoint responded to our inquiry about Aguirre's case by sending the following statement:

"CopperPoint has been a proud member of this community for nearly a century, serving Arizona employers and workers who become sick or injured on the job. We must thoroughly review and investigate every worker’s compensation claim on its own merits and make coverage decisions in accordance with all relevant Arizona law. To date, CopperPoint has paid over $59 million dollars in benefits to first responders, including for cancer-related claims.

"Claims that are disputed are sometimes adjudicated by the courts, as is the case with Mr. Aguirre and his appeal. While we cannot discuss the particulars of this pending legal matter and complex legal issues Mr. Aguirre has raised, CopperPoint will respect the will of the courts.

"CopperPoint will continue to pay all valid claims and remains committed to Arizona and the Arizona employers and workers we serve."

While legislation like SB1451 continues to be revised to protect firefighters from health risks on the job, Aguirre's diagnosis was before that so he remains hopeful that the courts rule in his favor.

"I'll keep fighting because it's something that I earned and that my family earned and if something happens to me, I want my family taken care of," he said.

The next hearing is set on April 11.

Up to Speed