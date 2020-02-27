Police in Goodyear are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl on her way to school early Thursday.

The Goodyear Police Department said a 14-year-old girl was walking alone in the area of 159th Avenue and Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. when a man allegedly grabbed her from behind.

The man let the girl go after he saw a car driving in their direction and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a "clean-shaven Hispanic in his 30’s wearing shorts and a beanie."

Police believe it is an isolated incident and are on scene investigating.

There are no schools on lockdown. The schools in the area are Desert Edge High School and BASIS Goodyear.

Anyone who may have witnessed the kidnapping attempt or saw anything suspicious in the area at that time are asked to call police at 623-932-1220.