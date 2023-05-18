'Anybody would have helped. There are kids involved': Good Samaritan saves mom, kids from apartment fire

Joseph Hollins lives behind the complex and sprang into action when he saw the flames.

PHOENIX — A Valley mother and her three children are lucky to be alive thanks to a good Samaritan who happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Early Thursday morning, Phoenix fire crews were called to a two-story apartment complex near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road to find flames and smoke billowing from the first and second floors of the building.

“The lady ripped the window open and she was screaming, 'Help me, help me, help me,' and I come to tell her to toss down the babies, each baby one by one. And we get them to safety. We did that. We got them all down, we got her down and we just walked her over to the front," said Hollins. “Anybody would have helped. There are kids involved."

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and the remaining residents were safely evacuated from the building.

Phoenix firefighters said no one was injured in the fire. Crews said the 10 people who were displaced are receiving aid from local shelters.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Firefighters battled an early morning apartment fire located near 22nd Ave & Indian School Rd. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the first and second floor of a two story apartment complex. Prior to the fire departments arrival, all occupants had evacuated the building. pic.twitter.com/KmMQaJcvKW — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 18, 2023

