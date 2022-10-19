Golf cart repairman accused of abusing residents in Mesa community

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect exposed himself or inappropriately touched residents while fixing their golf cart.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities say a golf cart repairman is facing criminal charges for allegedly exposing himself and inappropriately touching residents in a Mesa community.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says John Grefe, 72, is accused of groping residents in the Leisure World Community while fixing their golf carts.

Starting in April, MCSO began investigating accusations involving Grefe, who was known in Leisure World for offering to fix golf carts for free.

MCSO says multiple people accused Grefe of making unwanted sexual comments or touching them inappropriately while repairing their golf carts.

Grefe is facing eight counts of sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.

Leisure World consists of more than 2,000 homes and multiple golf courses near the Superstition Mountains.

