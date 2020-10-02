APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Nothing puts a damper on a round of golf like your cart catching fire.

The 7th hole at the Apache Creek Golf Club isn't so green after a golf cart caught fire over the weekend.

A crew from the Superstition Fire and Medical District responded and was quickly able to put out the fire.

All that was left of the cart was its charred frame.

No one was hurt, according to a Facebook post from the department.

