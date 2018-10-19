"I just wish I had gone over and given him a hug."

Josh Kroeger lives in the same apartment complex as his parents. They can see his unit from their door, so it's understandable that when Kirk Sinn saw his stepson Josh Kroeger, he didn't think it would be the last time.

Unfortunately, just hours later, Josh got into a fatal car crash with his friends.

Josh leaves behind his 1-year-old daughter.

"She was his world," said Alison Kroeger, his mother. "She's a precious little girl, and it saddens me that she won't get to grow up knowing her dad."

Josh's parents hope their granddaughter will one day know the person her dad was.

"He was a good person. He was genuinely a good person. He didn't have to try. It was 100 percent natural," said Sinn.

Josh's 24th birthday would have been just weeks away, on Nov. 9. Instead, his family will now have to plan his funeral.

They started a Gofundme to help with funeral costs

© 2018 KPNX