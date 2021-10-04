The goats are back: Phoenix Zoo's goat yard finally reopens

After being closed for a year and a half, the Phoenix Zoo's goats are ready for some snuggles.

PHOENIX — If you're in need of a cuddle buddy this fall, the Phoenix Zoo has you covered.

After being closed for a year and a half, the Phoenix Zoo has reopened its "goat yard" for the public to get up close and personal with real live goats.

The goat yard reopened on Oct. 1 and guests were already lined up and waiting to give some snuggle love to the goats who've been without it for 18 months.

COVID-19 and staffing shortages forced the closure of the goat yard, so things were a bit different. The goats had to rely on the zoo's staff members for the physical interactions they're used to.

But now, guests can visit the goats in the Red Barn from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the zoo is opened.

So who's ready to hang out with some new furry friends?

