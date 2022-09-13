Goat urinates on MCSO deputy as it 'terrorized' Tonopah community

The Sheriff's Office says the goat allegedly caused property damage in Tonopah before it was taken into custody.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal.

But the goat didn't go down without a fight.

MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy, allegedly caused property damage and chased residents around a vehicle before deputies went out to control the goat.

As the deputies were attempting to detain Billy, the goat urinated on one of the deputies. Billy was eventually restrained with special handcuffs and taken away by animal control, MCSO says.

The Sheriff's Office noted how the goat's alleged actions warrant charging the animal with assault, trespassing, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.

Meet Billy, he's a goat. A few days ago, Billy terrorized some residents in Tonopah for a few hours, damaging their garage door, an electrical cord and chasing one of the residents around a car. Deputies from District 2 were able to take Billy into custody, pic.twitter.com/ma77NBrKaO — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) September 13, 2022

