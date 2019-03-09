PHOENIX — There are more than a few pests, rodents and reptiles to worry about if you live in the desert. Pest control can be a scary thing, especially for those opposed to chemical sprays in or around their home.

"There are no chemicals, it's just sticky," Jeremy Miller with Urban Desert Pest Control said while peeling the protective paper off a glue board.

Glue boards are becoming a standard part of pest control treatments in the Valley despite originally being created as mouse traps.

"The truth of the matter is yes, anything can get stuck in here," Miller says.

Anything, including rattlesnakes! The glue is sticky enough to trap almost anything small enough to fit inside. For the compassionate types, it's also fairly easy to free these creatures from the glue.

"Vegetable oil or olive oil, you just drench it and it will loosen that glue right up," Miller said.

