An arrest has been made Thursday in connection with a fight at a Denny’s that left an Army veteran hospitalized, Glendale police say.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Ricky Soqui on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after Adam McClure, who had recently returned from a nine-month tour in Afghanistan with the National Guard, was beaten unconscious.

Police said it's unclear how the fight started. McClure and his friends had gone to a Denny’s at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17 after having a few drinks. The fight broke out inside the restaurant and continued into the parking lot, according to police.

Police said Soqui has been identified as the man who knocked McClure to the ground and then continued punching McClure after he was unconscious.

When officers responded, McClure was unconscious outside the restaurant and witnesses were performing CPR until paramedics arrived. McClure is still in the hospital, police said.

Police said Soqui fled the scene after the fight. Investigators got several tips from the public that helped them identify Soqui as the suspect and the three persons of interest who were with him.

