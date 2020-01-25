An attack that came out of nowhere left a Glendale woman battered and broken and neighbors wondering why.

Susan Angotti is all about family and community. Her sense of community pride led her to join, and later captain, her neighborhood block watch.

On the afternoon of Jan 14, 2020, like many afternoons before, Angotti hurried home from her job with the City of Glendale. With her small dog in tow, Angotti met a few neighbors in the street to walk the block.

“When we walk like that together, it’s not so much about looking for crime,” Angotti explained.

“Our eyes and ears are open, but sometimes it’s just saying ‘hello’ to your neighbor: Being a neighbor.”

A good neighbor

Angotti had known of Todd Mertens, but had not really had a chance to talk to him. He was the kind of person she would see and say hello to, but never had the opportunity to strike up a full conversation.

That changed the day after Mertens allegedly became the victim of theft.

As the captain of her neighborhood watch, Angotti received a text message from Mertens’ girlfriend, informing her that Todd’s truck was broken into the night before. Angotti was told all of Todd’s plumbing tools were gone.

When Angotti got home that day, she met with Todd and his girlfriend and discussed the situation. That interaction left a favorable impression on Susan.

“Very nice people. I actually graded them as very nice neighbors,” Angotti recalled, with an ironic smile.

Out of the blue

After getting to know Mertens a bit, Angotti didn’t think much of it when she saw him jogging towards her, out of the corner of her eye that January afternoon while talking with another neighbor.

“While we were engaged in conversation,” Angotti said of that fateful afternoon. “I could see my neighbor (Mertens) that lived right on the corner. He was jogging or trotting across the street, not necessarily towards me, but in our direction, I would say. And that’s all I remember.”

The details she doesn’t remember are covered in a police report.

According to Glendale Police, as they arrived, Angotti was laying on the ground, beaten and bloodied. Mertens’ girlfriend was also on the ground, also bloody and a male neighbor was pulling Mertens away from Angotti as he tried to attack her again.

“I was told I was hit one time, in the face,” Angotti said. “It’s on my right side and I was airborne when he hit me.”

The punch left Angotti with a broken jaw and eye socket. The force of the blow sent Angotti in the air. When she landed, head first, she broke her skull. There was bleeding on her brain and she was concussed.

A random attack leaves Susan Angotti battered and broken Jan 14, 2020.

Courtesy of Susan Angotti

When Mertens’ girlfriend tried to stop him, he punched her as well. That blow knocked out her teeth and broke her jaw.

Long, slow road to recovery

“It’s going to be a slow recovery.” Angotti said. “Anytime you get a concussion or bleeding on the brain, it’s slow.”

Angotti is now recuperating from multiple facial surgeries and a concussion.

Parts of her jaw and eye socket have been replaced by plates. She’s sore, tired and limited to a soft-food diet. She has missed weeks of work, and it is unclear if, or when, she will be cleared to return to her job.

“I still have issues.” Angotti said. “I have to see an eye doctor. I have to see an ear doctor. I went to the dentist, he said I will be returning: so oral surgeons. I have to see a neurologist now, I mean, it’s just doctor, doctor, doctor and I was busy like everyone else.”

12 News

While Mertens sits in jail, placed in isolation, Angotti and her family are trying to put the pieces of her life back together.

She will follow Mertens’ legal case closely to ensure that he is not allowed to put someone else through what she has been through.

“My daughters and I will follow through all the way to make sure he pays the price that he has put on not just me, but I feel he put on my entire family and my community,” Angotti vowed.

In the meantime, her daughter had to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay some of her medical bills.

RELATED: Man beaten at Glendale bar can't remember attack, police looking for suspect