Goodyear Police arrested a Glendale man with a warrant for failure to appear in court after having multiple complaints against him for committing to work on remodeling jobs without a contractor’s license and then abandoning the jobs—taking the money with him.

Police said Jairo “Joe” Aparicio was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday around 10 p.m.

According to police, a San Tan homeowner paid Aparicio $2,835 for a bathroom remodel that was supposed to take five days. But two months later, the project was not completed, leading the homeowner to contact Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

As a result of this case, Aparicio pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in contracting without a license, a class 1 misdemeanor, on Aug. 1.

Police said he was fined $1,034, ordered to pay $264 in restitution and sentenced to 24 months of unsupervised probation.

Since 2006, there have been 10 complaints being investigated by the AZ ROC against Aparicio for working without a license, police said.

Police said Aparicio was doing business as ADI and Infinity Drywall.

Aparicio is set to appear in court on Sept. 25.

The AZ ROC reminds property owners to ask contractors about their license status and to check their licenses online or by calling the agency at 877-692-9762.

