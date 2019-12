GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police said they are investigating after a 15-year-old boy stabbed his father Wednesday night.

Officers said they were called to an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after the teen's sibling told dispatchers about the stabbing.

The 15-year-old stayed on the scene, and the father was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not yet know what led up to the stabbing.

This story will be updated when we learn more.