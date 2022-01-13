Glendale school goes on lockdown after person brings gun on campus

Glendale police say a person brought a gun to Copper Canyon High School on Thursday and got into an altercation.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An individual was detained Thursday at Copper Canyon High School after they allegedly brought a gun on campus, Glendale police said.

The suspect, who was not a student of the school, entered a classroom and got into a verbal altercation with a student, according to the Glendale Police Department. The person was detained and a gun was found in their backpack.

Glendale police said no shots were fired and the gun was never pointed at anyone.

Glendale police said Copper Canyon was placed on lockdown while police check every room for other potential threats.

This is a developing story and 12 News will provide updates as they become available.

Gilbert PD conducted a press conference on the situation. It can be found here:

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.