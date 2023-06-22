A horse was wandering in a Glendale neighborhood. Then these officers stepped in to help

A pair of officers in Glendale traded in their cuffs for cowboy hats as they corralled and returned a lost horse.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The main responsibilities of a police officer are to protect and serve. But what about wrangle and corral?

A pair of Glendale police officers recently had to turn in their cuffs for cowboy hats as a horse was on the loose in a Valley neighborhood.

"Law enforcement, often times, requires us to wear many different hats," the Glendale PD Twitter account posted on Thursday. "In this instance, Officers Castillo and Trevino put on their cowboy hats!"

The tweet featured a couple of photos of the officers with the horse "in custody." According to Glendale police, the horse was safely returned to its property.

Just another day serving the West Valley residents.

