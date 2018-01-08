The Glendale Police Department confirmed officers were involved in a fatal shooting in south Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

According to Glendale PD, police were working in conjunction with a US Marshal's Task Force when they were involved in a shooting with a suspect near 27th Street and Baseline Road.

A man was killed in the shooting, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

There are traffic restrictions along Baseline Road in the area.

Police have not said whether any officers or suspects were injured in the shooting.

Police have not released much information about the shooting, but there is a heightened police presence along Baseline Road.

Phoenix police have referred all questions on the matter to the Glendale Police Department.

This is a developing story -- we'll update when more information is available.

