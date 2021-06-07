Glendale police find missing 11-year-old girl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — UPDATE: Glendale police say Mariah was safely located.
----------
The Glendale Police Department is asking for help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.
Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Ave and Butler Drive at 8 a.m. as she got on a school bus.
She is described as being 5-foot tall, 120 pounds and was last wearing a white shirt with gold lettering, blue jean shorts, white shoes and a blue backpack with glitter.
Call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 with any information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
