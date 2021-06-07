Glendale police find missing 11-year-old girl

Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Ave and Butler Drive at 8 a.m. as she got on a school bus.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — UPDATE: Glendale police say Mariah was safely located.

The Glendale Police Department is asking for help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Ave and Butler Drive at 8 a.m. as she got on a school bus.

She is described as being 5-foot tall, 120 pounds and was last wearing a white shirt with gold lettering, blue jean shorts, white shoes and a blue backpack with glitter.

Call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 with any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

#Missing 11 YO Mariah Begay. She was last seen in the area of 67th Ave and Butler around 8am getting on a school bus. She is 5’, 120lbs and was wearing a whi shirt with gold writing, blue jean short, whi shoes, and blue glitter backpack. Contact GPD 623-930-3000 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/m8FK6SBqW2 — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 7, 2021

