x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

Glendale police find missing 11-year-old girl

Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Ave and Butler Drive at 8 a.m. as she got on a school bus.
Credit: 12 News
Stay with 12 News and 12News.com for updates.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — UPDATE: Glendale police say Mariah was safely located.

----------

The Glendale Police Department is asking for help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

Mariah Begay was last seen near 67th Ave and Butler Drive at 8 a.m. as she got on a school bus.

She is described as being 5-foot tall, 120 pounds and was last wearing a white shirt with gold lettering, blue jean shorts, white shoes and a blue backpack with glitter.

Call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 with any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.