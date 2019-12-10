Authorities in Glendale are searching for a missing infant who was taken from his grandparents' house by his parents earlier this week.

Jason Darjee, who is almost 1, was taken from his grandparents home near 43rd and Glendale avenues on Wednesday, Glendale police said.

Jason is described as a 2-foot-5, 20 pound infant with brown hair and brown eyes.

His father, Jiten Darjee, is 30 years old, 5-foot-3, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His mother, Chhali Subba, is 34, 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jason was removed from his parents due to malnourishment, homelessness, alcohol and drug use and placed with his grandparents by the state's Department of Child Safety. There was no information provided about physical abuse.

The child is in DCS custody but was placed with the grandparents, Glendale police said.

Police said the parents are allowed to visit the child and he was removed from the grandparents' home without incident on Wednesday after the parents told the grandparents that they were allowed to have their son back.

DCS reported to police on Friday that the parents had taken the child after doing a home check.

Police have checked all known locations for the family. The family is known to be homeless and does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Jason's whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.