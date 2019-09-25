GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police officers are adding a little pink to their uniforms in honor of National Breast Cancer Month.

Officers will be wearing pink patches throughout the month of October to spread breast cancer awareness.

It’s all part of the Pink Patch Project with police agencies from across the country participating, including 12 in Arizona.

The Pink Patch Project was brought to the department by Cassie Gaarder, a communications dispatcher for the Glendale Police Department.

Gaarder is also a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2017 and had a double mastectomy.

“The diagnosis was a kick to the stomach. It wasn’t expected. The treatment of it was one that – ready to move forward and get it taken care of and continue on and try and make sure I could support anyone else that was out there being affected by it,” said Cassie Gaarder.

This is the first year the department has participated in Pink Patch Project. Gaarder says the response from her colleagues has been great.

“I've had so many officers reach out to me, said they've been affected by one of their family members, friends. Here at the center, everybody is like, ‘Yeah, we're ready to do it. We want to get on the bandwagon and get out there and put it out there,’” said Gaarder.

The hope is the pink patch will also help make the officers more approachable.

“Breast cancer affects people in all walks of life. It really knows no bounds or age group, no limitations. Everyone out there, our officers as well, have been affected themselves. Their family. Their friends," said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department.

"My mom is a breast cancer survivor as well. So that’s why I wear the pink patch. We hope is starts a conversation that helps carry on that awareness.”

Along with spreading awareness, the Glendale Police Department is also collecting donations for Bosom Buddies of Arizona. A nonprofit organization offering support and resources for those affected by breast cancer.

If you would like to help, visit the Bosom Buddies of Arizona website.