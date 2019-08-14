GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police said they are looking for a man who grabbed a 13-year-old girl as she waited for a bus to school Tuesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., a 13-year-old was waiting for the school bus near 63rd and Olive avenues when she saw a man sitting on the rear of a white car across the street, police said.

The girl told police he asked her if she had a boyfriend and walked over to her. He grabbed her right hand and then around the waist before the girl was able to get away, police said.

The man is described as a 19- or 20-year-old Hispanic or white man around 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has a mustache, a scar on his forehead, short, black curly hair and an unknown tattoo on his right eyelid.

Police said he was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

Police said there is no vehicle description available and they do not know which way the suspect went when he left.

Call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 if you have any information about this incident.