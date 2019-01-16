Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Taco Bell near Camelback Road and 67th Avenue in Glendale Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman entered the store and demanded money while possibly armed with a gun.

The suspects are described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound man in his 20s last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and a 5-foot-2, 100-pound woman last seen wearing a dark sweater and a dark colored beanie hat.

Police said the suspects ran from the Taco Bell after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the suspect.