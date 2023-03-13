Glendale police investigating spill at a rail yard

The incident happened near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Crews are investigating a spill at a rail yard in Glendale, according to the city's police department.

The incident happened west of 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

On Saturday, workers were emptying a mix from a container at the rail yard when a pink liquid started oozing out from the bottom.

The workers stopped production at that time, police said.

Workers returned Monday and called police and fire because they thought it was a hazmat situation.



The Glendale Fire Department said it's not hazmat but did not know what it was. Officers are investigating what is inside the rail car and if a crime occurred, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

