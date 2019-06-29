PHOENIX — Authorities in the West Valley said they have identified a man found shot and killed early Saturday after reaching out to the public for help.

Sgt. John Roth with the Glendale Police Department said the man was found just before 6 a.m. along the roadway near 51st Avenue, just north of Bethany Home Road.

Roth said late Saturday that the victim was identified, but declined to give further information to allow detectives an "opportunity to further their investigation."

Officers received a call of a man lying on the ground, but arrived on scene to find that he had been shot and succumbed to his injury.

The victim did not have any forms of identification on him and detectives were not immediately able to identify who he is, Roth said in an email.

The victim was described as a Hispanic male with black hair and a beard. He was estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old with a medium height and medium build.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.