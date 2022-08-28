Glendale Police on the prowl for alleged alligator

Authorities in Glendale have received reports that someone put what appeared to be an alligator into Arrowhead Lake.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake.

Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop 101, is an artificial lake developed to provide boating, fishing, and waterfront property to residents.

Sunday morning, police said that they'd received reports that someone allegedly released an alligator into those waters.

At this time, no alligator has been spotted, and there are no reports of any alligator-related injuries.

So, while police cannot confirm that an actual alligator was released into the lake, they are taking steps to make sure that residents are safe in the event that the reptile is real.

The department said that they're taking the report seriously, and have already contacted "several resources" to retrieve the gator and take it to a sanctuary.

Officials did not say which resources had been contacted.

