Valley firefighters working to stop fuel tanker leak near Glendale

A fuel truck carrying roughly 8,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning. Phoenix and Glendale fire crews are on the scene.

PHOENIX — First responders are working to contain a gasoline leak after a fuel truck carrying roughly 8,000 gallons of gas was punctured just southeast of Glendale.

Hazardous Materials teams from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments have combined efforts to dike, contain, and divert the leak.

Crews were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after the truck punctured the side of its tank, spilling hundreds of gallons of unleaded gasoline.

HazMat teams were able to block storm drains in the area, and evacuated nearby businesses as a precaution while on-scene pumps were set up.

According to a spokesman from the Phoenix Fire Department, a second tanker was brought to the scene to pump the fuel into an undamaged truck.

No injuries were reported, but authorities say that roads in the area will be closed for some time.

