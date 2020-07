Police said the boy told police he went for a walk by himself away from his grandma’s house.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Glendale police are asking the public to help identify a boy that was found by himself by an off-duty firefighter on Friday.

Police say the boy's name is Eli and he's 7 years old. He was found near 67th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

