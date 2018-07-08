GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of three men who were found dead in a Glendale house from apparent drug overdoses.

Glendale police say 36-year-old Michael Smith rented the house and 44-year-old Heath Spencer and 37-year-old Angel Cruz were his acquaintances.

Police say officers were called to the house 6:30 a.m. Sunday and drugs were found near the bodies.

EARLIER: Police investigate after 3 found dead of overdoses in Glendale home

Detectives have confirmed that the three men ingested drugs prior to their deaths and a quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine was found in the home.

The substances have been sent to a lab for analysis.

Authorities say the cause and manner of death for the three men will be determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner after toxicology tests are completed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.