Glendale PD: Fleeing suspect crashes vehicle into responding officer vehicle, both hospitalized

The police officer and the male suspect were transported to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Glendale police officer and a suspect were both hospitalized after getting into a crash following an alleged altercation at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

According to Glendale PD, officers were dispatched to a gas station at 75th Avenue and Glendale Avenue for a report of a subject with a gun. The caller said two people were involved in an altercation at the gas station.

A white vehicle was reportedly fleeing from the gas station eastbound on Glendale Avenue when a responding police officer was traveling westbound. The suspect crashed into the officer's vehicle.

The police officer and the male suspect were transported to local hospitals, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

West Glendale Avenue will be shut down east from 75th Avenue and west from 71st Avenue likely through the afternoon commute, police said.