GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police found a gruesome scene near 47th Ave and Bethany Home Wednesday Morning. According to police, a dead man was found hanging from a fence.

Police say this is a death investigation and they will determine how the man ending up on the fence.

It does look like the man got caught up on the fence somehow, Glendale police say. It is unknown how long he was stuck on the fence before he died.

The street in front of the investigation has been blocked off while the body is removed from the fence.