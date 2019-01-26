PHOENIX — A man and a woman are in custody after reportedly stealing a car at gunpoint and shooting at officers as they led police on a chase.

Glendale police said they responded to reports of a carjacking in a residential neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 5 p.m.

The person who called 911 said he was robbed at gunpoint in front of his home by a man and woman who demanded his personal belongings and his white 2015 Chevy suburban. He told dispatchers the suspects fled the area in his car.

Officers saw a vehicle matching the victim's in the area of 83rd and Glendale avenues.

As police followed the car to confirm whether it was the stolen suburban, the occupants began to shoot at the marked patrol cars.

Glendale officers began a pursuit because of the violent threat toward the community.

Police said the suspects continued to drive recklessly southeast on Grand Avenue, hitting two cars with the suburban.

One of the vehicles crashed into by the suburban was also hit by a fired projectile, police said, causing minor injuries to the occupant from broken glass.

Police said no occupants were hit by the fired shots directly.

The suburban continued southeast on Grand Avenue, continuing to fire shots at the pursuing officers, Glendale police said.

The two suspects bailed from the suburban and tried to run from police near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

Officers chased the suspects and were able to take both of them into custody.

Police said the man resisted as officers tried to take him into custody and received minor injuries from the incident.

The man received medical treatment and was released back into police custody.

Police said they found one abandoned firearm on Grand Avenue.

Grand Avenue will be restricted throughout the night because of the multiple crime scenes along the road.

No officers were injured during the incident.