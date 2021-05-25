Glendale pastor paralyzed after jumping into swimming pool in Mexico

Assistant Pastor Marcelo Ticona of The Experience Church is recovering after he jumped into a pool on Mother’s Day, hitting his head.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Outside of St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix, the sound of guitars and singing fill the air as members of The Experience Church in Glendale hold a vigil praying for their assistant pastor.

The video posted by the church Saturday includes Assistant Pastor Marcelo Ticona addressing those gathered virtually in Spanish from his hospital bed thanking them and asking for continued prayers.

“Gracias hermanos, sigan orando por mi,” Marcelo said.

Ticona, a husband and father of two kids, was injured in an instant on Mother’s Day.

“We were having a good time but he had an accident in the pool,” his wife, Cintia Ticona said.



Medical records from the hospital in Mexico, where he was first treated, say he jumped into a shallow pool and hit the bottom with his head.

Cintia said Marcelo is now paralyzed.

“Right now they have him stable, but he has his ups and downs,” Cintia said.

Cintia said the family was in Mexico for a wedding. After Marcelo’s injury and some care there, he was transferred up to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Photos show Marcelo being taken by plane from Mexico to Arizona about a week and a half ago.

Cintia said those are all expenses they’ve had to pay for.

“It’s been difficult,” Cintia said. “It’s been a change of 360 degrees for me. Which I was not ready, I know nobody is ready for this process.”

Cintia describes her husband as a man who loves to serve, which is what he’s done for the past five years as assistant pastor in Glendale.

She said he hopes to go back to serving the congregation.

“Doctors say there’s a lot of things going on with his spinal cord they can’t really say if he’s going to be able to one day walk,” Cintia said.

But now she and the congregation are leaning on hope and prayer that he’ll walk again.

“We believe in God that’s going to happen, but it’s a long process that we’re going to go through,” Cintia said.

The family is fundraising for Marcelo’s medical expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

The Experience Church in Glendale is also hosting a benefit fundraiser for Marcelo on Friday, June 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the church located at 5014 W. Marlette Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301.

Up to Speed