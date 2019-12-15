A park in Glendale was shut down on Sunday after multiple people were stung by bees.

The Glendale Fire Department tweeted that Sahuaro Ranch Park was shut down around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Stay out of the area!" the tweet read.

The department told 12 News that at least four people, a 40-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 72-year-old, were stung.

The 40-year-old and 72-year-old were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The other two refused treatment, the fire department said.

Glendale Fire spokeswoman Ashley Losch said they were picking fruit in the park when they upset the hive.

No other information was immediately released.

The park is located near 59th and Peoria avenues.