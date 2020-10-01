GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, honoring the men and women of our local police agencies who put their lives on the line to protect our communities.

Those who serve will say it’s more than just a job – it’s a passion for the community.

“I think what I love most about law enforcement is that it’s different every day. You come in and you don’t know what you’re going to face that day,” said Lt. Jay O’Neill with the Glendale Police Department.

O’Neill has been law enforcement for 24 years, 15 of those with the Glendale Police Department. He says while they deal with some bad situations, a big part of their job is interacting with residents.

“I think what the public doesn’t understand about law enforcement is the majority of what we do is not law enforcement or law enforcement related. The majority of the calls we go on are actually positive contact,” said O’Neill.

Patrol officer Byron Bullock who has served with the Glendale Police Department for two years says he’s had to wear many hats on the job.

“I think, honestly the few years I’ve been on. I’ve been a marriage counselor. A single parent. I’ve been a football coach. So, a lot of times I’m not taking people to jail or writing tickets. A lot of times I’m playing the peacemaker,” said Bullock.

Both O’Neill and Bullock say they appreciate when people come up to them and strike up a conversation. They love interacting with the public.