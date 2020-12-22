Glendale officer shoots, kills man after responding to burglary call at local home

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was not injured.

PHOENIX — An officer with the Glendale Police Department shot and killed a man who police said attempted to burglarize a home early Tuesday.

The Glendale Police Department said an officer was dispatched for a residential burglary alarm around 4:30 a.m.

The officer arrived and found the man in the backyard of the home, police said.

The man attempted to flee on foot, police said, and the officer confronted him in the street.

The man, police said, had a solid metal bar, which was described by police as being about two to three feet in length, in his hand and came toward the officer.

The officer then fired his weapon and struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead on scene after other officers attempted life-saving efforts.

The officer involved was not injured. He has since been placed on administrative leave. The officer has been with the department for more than two years.

Neither the officer nor the man have been identified.

The shooting took place near 59th and Orangewood avenues.

Investigators are processing the scene. They are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

