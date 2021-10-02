'It's definitely a wake-up call': Glendale neighbors describe chaotic scene after 6-year-old crashes truck into home

Isabella Espinoza says she woke up to the noise and is thankful the car narrowly missed where she sleeps every night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale residents described the loud crash they heard Tuesday morning after police say a 6-year old boy stole his dad's truck keys and ended up crashing into a nearby home.



"It's definitely a wake-up call for us. Now, we know to make sure we leave our keys up and just watch our kids at all times."



Isabella Espinoza who's lived next door to the damaged home for 15 years says she woke up to the noise and is thankful the car narrowly missed where she sleeps every night.



"That was actually really scary to me because if that boy would've turned just barley in a different direction, then that would've been my room."

Glendale Police say the boy grabbed the truck keys from the bathroom counter while his dad was getting dressed. It was an honest mistake, but Espinoza tells 12 News it certainly caused some serious damage.

"We're all at home right now doing online class and that actually took out all our electricity and knocked our Wi-Fi out so we couldn't do school today. They had a lot of damage inside the house, the water pipes busted and there was water everywhere and all of their food wasn't staying cold, the power went out so we were just helping clean up and stuff," she said.



Meanwhile, the homeowner tells us, he does have to move out for several months while repairs are underway.