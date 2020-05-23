3-year-old not breathing after being found in Glendale pool

Firefighters said the girl is in extremely critical condition.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital not breathing after being pulled from a pool in Glendale Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

Crews were called to a home near Beardsley Road and 59th Avenue, where the girl was found in the pool.

Firefighters said there were multiple children in the area. Somehow, the adults and other children became distracted when the 3-year-old was found and pulled from the water.

It is unknown how long the child was under the water.

Glendale Fire arrived and performed CPR. They took the girl to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.