A 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after he was found in a pool Sunday afternoon, Glendale firefighters said.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the pool, which is at a home near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. The child was breathing before he was taken to the hospital, firefighters said.

Firefighters said there is a pool fence, but the gate is broken.

It was not immediately clear how the child ended up in the water.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

